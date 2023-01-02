Billimoria’s financial journey: from managing 1 client to ₹550 cr assets6 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Dilzer Consultants founder Dilshad Billimoria shares why she has not charged any advisory fees in certain cases
Bengaluru-based Dilshad Billimoria started her advisory journey from Birla Sun Life Distribution in the early 2000s, much before market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) carved out a separate category for financial planners—Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs)— in 2013. Billimoria recounts her financial journey over the years, from having just one office boy and handling one client to now managing around ₹550 crore of assets under advisory (AUA), in this special Mint series commemorating a decade of Sebi’s creation of RIAs (Mint has been speaking to advisers who have completed or are nearing a decade in the profession), and explains why she has not charged her clients any fees in certain cases. Edited excerpts from an interview: