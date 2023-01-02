Billimoria’s financial journey: from managing 1 client to 550 cr assets

Amid all this, I remember one very interesting case that we were involved with during the covid pandemic. This is about an 82-year-old man who had just recovered from a surgery and reached out to me, saying he wanted to donate his entire life savings to charity. His only relative was a sister but he did not want to will her anything. Instead, he wanted to give away all his assets to children orphaned by covid. We did not charge him anything for this. We did a lot of research and tried finding specific covid-affected victims but couldn’t really get that data. Finally, we zeroed in on an NGO in Bengaluru that could be entrusted with this. We were able to ensure that the client visited the place and see for himself the work done and he was very happy with it. He has made his will and donated all his savings to the charity. That case gave me a lot of satisfaction. The NGO also started investing with us two months ago when it realized we were doing this in right earnest.