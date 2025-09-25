A digital platform for insurance is a visionary step, but the wait is long
Summary
Unlike private online brokerage platforms such as Policybazaar or InsuranceDekho, Bima Sugam is a non-profit, industry-owned platform. It will not be driven by profitability or product push, but by penetration and accessibility.
Imagine an online platform where you can not only compare and purchase insurance policies, but also file claims, raise service requests, and track complaints. That’s the vision behind Bima Sugam, the regulator-backed digital public infrastructure for insurance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story