Bitcoin and Dogecoin emerge as India's favourite crypto duo: New study reveals how age shapes investing preference

Bitcoin and Dogecoin emerged as the most popular crypto pairing among Indian investors across every age group, according to CoinSwitch’s latest Q2 2026 edition of its flagship report, India’s Crypto Portfolio: How India Invests.
The report also highlights clear differences in investing behaviour, with younger Indians driving new participation, while older investors show stronger buying conviction and greater portfolio diversification.
Investors aged 18–25 accounted for 54.4% of new investors added during Q2 2026, making them the largest contributors to new market participation. Investors aged 26–35 accounted for another 25.4%, according to the CoinSwitch report.
However, the 18–25 age group was the only cohort to record more selling than buying, with a buy-to-sell ratio of 0.65. In contrast, investors aged 46 and above recorded the strongest buying conviction, with a ratio of 1.14.
Portfolio diversification also increased with age. While 59.2% of investors aged 18–25 held a single crypto, the share fell to 36.3% among those aged 36–45. This cohort also had the highest share of investors holding 10 or more cryptos, at 9.1%.
Despite differences in age and portfolio composition, Bitcoin and Dogecoin were the most popular crypto pairing across every age group, according to the report.
Bitcoin + Shiba Inu, Dogecoin + Shiba Inu and Bitcoin + Ethereum were the next most popular combinations.
The fifth-most-popular pairing varied across generations. Investors aged 36–45 preferred Dogecoin + XRP, while the 26–35 and 46+ cohorts favoured Dogecoin + Ethereum.
Crypto participation is also spreading beyond India’s traditional financial centres. Uttar Pradesh remained the largest crypto market, accounting for 12.9% of total investment, followed by Maharashtra at 12.4%, Karnataka at 8.1% and Delhi at 7.4%, as per the report.
Bitcoin was the most preferred crypto across nine of India’s 10 largest investing states. Andhra Pradesh was the only exception, where Dogecoin ranked first.
The findings are based exclusively on activity on the CoinSwitch platform during Q2 2026 and do not represent users of other crypto platforms.
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, CoinSwitch, said, “Each market cycle brings in a new set of investors, but over time, we see investors become more informed and deliberate in how they participate. What we are seeing in India is a shift from crypto being viewed simply as a new asset class to investors developing a more nuanced understanding of how they want to participate in it”.
He added, “The next phase of adoption will be shaped by bringing more people into the market while also building greater confidence, awareness and sophistication among those already here. That evolution will be important as crypto moves from an emerging category to a more established part of India’s investment landscape”.
Bitcoin is mainly used as a digital asset and a way to transfer value, with its fixed supply of 21 million adding to its scarcity.
Ethereum supports blockchain-based applications, while ETH is the crypto used within its network. Dogecoin is mainly associated with payments, transfers, and tipping, while its popularity is also driven by its active community.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an Ethereum-based token that has expanded into a broader ecosystem of applications and services.
Indian investors can buy, sell, and hold all four cryptos through crypto trading platforms that support these assets and rupee transactions. They can keep the assets on the platform or transfer them to a compatible personal crypto wallet.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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