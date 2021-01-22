Bitcoin cracks 17% to fall below $30,000 level as crypto rally stumbles

“In early January this year, bitcoin rose to an all-time high of around $42,000. However, as expected, it saw a rectification this week and continues to remain one of the most dominant players. We expect the crypto market to remain volatile. Most of the top-performing cryptocurrencies will steer closer to the current valuation with minor fluctuations. Investors are advised to be watchful and would be well advised to stick to better-known crypto assets. There is no substitute for due diligence before investing," said Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange.