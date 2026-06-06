Bitcoin crashes below $60K first time in almost 2 years: buy, hold, or exit – What investors should do now?

Bitcoin fell below $60,000 for the first time since October 2024, extending its reversal from market darling after the reelection of US President Donald Trump to a casualty of a rapidly changing speculative landscape.
The largest cryptocurrency slumped as much as 7% to $59,101 on Friday in New York trading hours. Bitcoin has lost more than half its value since reaching a peak above $126,000 in October last year and is now worth less than it was when crypto-friendly Trump retook the White House. Here's a look at why Bitcoin is dropping in the current market environment—and what investors should do now.
Bitcoin's recent decline appears to be driven primarily by liquidity and capital rotation.
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX explains, “Institutional investors are taking profits and reallocating capital into sectors currently attracting significant attention, including AI, defense, energy, and infrastructure.
Competition from gold and artificial-intelligence stocks are increasing while investors reassess Federal Reserve rate-cut prospects, notes Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
However, this is a natural phenomenon – Capital tends to move where investors perceive opportunities.
“We've seen similar phases in previous market cycles, as recent as last February, where short-term selling by large investors temporarily weighed on prices before capital eventually returned to Bitcoin,” adds Shetty.
The next few days could be important for market sentiment. Investors will be closely watching whether Bitcoin can maintain support around the $60,000-$62,000 range.
“Stability above these levels could help restore confidence and support a move back toward higher price ranges. Beyond price action, ETF flows, institutional participation, global macroeconomic developments, and geopolitical events will remain key indicators,” WazirX founder advised.
Investors should also monitor capital flows into competing sectors such as AI and energy, as these themes are currently influencing liquidity across global markets.
However, the next phase of crypto growth is likely to be driven by greater regulatory clarity, deeper institutional participation, stablecoin innovation, and the tokenisation of real-world assets, assesses Mr Sumit Gupta, Co Founder at CoinDCX
“Globally, blockchain is evolving beyond speculation into core financial infrastructure, increasingly converging with traditional finance.”
Market pullbacks have historically been a normal part of every major cycle. Rather than reacting emotionally to short-term price movements, investors should focus on their investment horizon, risk management, and portfolio allocation, says Shetty
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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