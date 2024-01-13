Bitcoin ETFs approved by SEC: What’s in it for you?
Summary
- While bitcoin has often outperformed traditional options like equities, gold, and fixed income, a key risk in cryptocurrency investments is the absence of a redressal mechanism
In a landmark decision, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved applications for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are primarily based on bitcoin. This move, following applications from several US-based fund management firms, marks a significant shift in the financial landscape. It's been over a decade since the first proposal for a Bitcoin ETF was submitted. It marks the SEC's longstanding hesitancy and an implicit acknowledgment of cryptocurrencies as viable investment assets.