Bitcoin ETFs approved by SEC: What’s in it for you?

For those bullish on bitcoin, there's now an avenue to invest up to $250,000 (little more than ₹2 crore) annually through the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), encompassing all overseas expenditures, including travel, education, and investments. Looking ahead, there's potential for Indian mutual funds to introduce products allowing investment in these US-based ETFs. Such 'feeder funds' would facilitate investments in the Indian rupee, with the same currency used for redemptions, and wouldn't count against the LRS limit.