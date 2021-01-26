Bitcoin gyrates 10% as crypto market stays volatile

“This week is very interesting when we see the price of bitcoin. Whatever used to happen with retail investors is happening now for institutional ones, as we have seen some of them cashing out and booking profits because the market was moving sideways. The sentiment among both retail and institutional investors towards the crypto market looks bullish while many experts predict a price correction soon. The question remains about when it is going to happen and at what price range," said Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and chief executive officer of Unocoin.