Bitcoin prices extend fall amid selling by big investors

“Bitcoin prices have slipped by 4% after hitting the $35,000 level on Monday. The price of the most popular cryptocurrency fell to $30,875 and then recovered to above $32,000. Experts claim that many holders and whales have sold off their positions. On the other side, DeFi is making some noise as the amount of bitcoin locked into DeFi is at the highest for the month. Close to 42,604 bitcoins are locked into DeFi. On the institutional side, Marathon, a crypto mining company has invested $150 million into bitcoin and aims to be the largest miner in the world," said Ashish Singhal, chief executive officer and co-founder, CoinSwitch Kuber, cryptocurrency investment platform.