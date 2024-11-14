Money
Cashing in on the bitcoin rally? Don’t forget your advance tax and reporting obligations
Summary
- With Bitcoin’s surge, Indian investors face more than profits—rigorous tax obligations await.
Bitcoin is in the news again, and its meteoric rise has set Indian traders abuzz, pushing the cryptocurrency to a record-breaking $89,828—up a remarkable 112% this year. But while profits soar, so does the tax burden for investors.
