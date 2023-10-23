Bitcoin spiked 58% in last 1 year. Is this the time to relook at cryptocurrencies as a credible asset class?
Among several positive developments for cryptocurrencies, the key one is the consensus among G20 nations about adopting the broader contours of regulatory framework proposed by Financial Stability Board (FSB) and IMF.
Bitcoin on Monday was trading at over $30,700 in the international market. The most popular cryptocurrency saw a spike of 58 percent in the past one year, reinvigorating a hope that was fast eroding among the crypto investors worldwide.
