Bitcoin trading close to $27,000 mark, its all time high

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, has hit the $ 26,000 level to set an all-time record high on Saturday. Now, the cryptocurrency is trading very close to the next $ 27,000 mark. Bitcoin was trading at $26,900 at 7:13 A.M., as per the Indian time. According to CoinMarketCap, an aggregator that compiles data from more than 20 brokers, Bitcoin has risen over 8% over the preceding 24 hours. With these gains, the largest cryptocurrency of the world has risen by 271% year to date.

In Inida, the last traded price of a Bitcoin was over ₹21 lakh. In INR terms, players in India believe the bitcoin price may go upto ₹1 crore in the short term. "In short term, for the year 2021 the price range could be between ₹50 lakh- ₹1 crore owing to, the Bitcoin halving and growing global institutional demand," says Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder of CoinDCX.

In the next year, with even greater demand from retail, institutions will lead Bitcoin to be positioned as one of the primary investment assets, Gupta believes. He adds, "In the light of mainstream acceptance and recognition of Bitcoin, the price of 1 Bitcoin can be anywhere in the range of "single digit crore" in the next 5 to 10 years’."