BITS Pilani, ABCF and NITI Aayog to empower women-led startups. Details here
In partnership with NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform, BITS Pilani and Aditya Birla Capital Foundation join forces to introduce the Womenpreneurs for Bharat 1.0 startup program, spanning the Northeast Region, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir.
BITS Pilani’s technology business incubator, Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS), has introduced the inaugural edition of its startup initiative, “Womenpreneur for Bharat 1.0".
