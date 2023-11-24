BITS Pilani, ABCF and NITI Aayog to empower women-led startups. Details here

BITS Pilani’s technology business incubator, Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS), has introduced the inaugural edition of its startup initiative, “Womenpreneur for Bharat 1.0". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This program is conducted in collaboration with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), incubated within NITI Aayog, and is generously supported by the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Aditya Birla Capital Limited.

The Aditya Birla Capital Foundation serves as the overarching body that establishes the strategic direction for all developmental initiatives undertaken by Aditya Birla Capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a research report released by Niti Aayog, India is home to 63 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with approximately 20% being owned by women and providing employment to 22 to 27 million individuals. Projections indicate that by fostering women’s entrepreneurship, India has the potential to establish over 30 million women-owned enterprises, potentially generating 150 to 170 million jobs.

The collaboration was disclosed during the state workshop titled ‘Facilitating Women-Led Development through Entrepreneurship,’ held at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Center in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on November 24, 2023. Organized under the guidance of the State Support Mission of NITI Aayog, this workshop was a collaborative effort between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and WEP.

The event served as a convergence point for the innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive development ecosystem, bringing together stakeholders from the business, government, and civil society sectors to deliberate on strategies for advancing women-led development through entrepreneurship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The objective of ‘Womenpreneurs for Bharat 1.0’ is to offer financial assistance and incubation support to women entrepreneurs developing solutions in or for tier-2/3/4 cities within the Northeast region, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative welcomes both for-profit and non-profit women-led startups that operate within the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) domains, addressing business or societal challenges specific to those geographical areas.

Commenting on the announcement, Vishakha Mulye, Director, Aditya Birla Capital Foundation & CEO, Aditya Birla Capital Limited, expressed, “We are committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and long-term social and economic growth for the country. Through ‘Womenpreneurs for Bharat 1.0’, we aim to provide a platform to nurture the growth of women entrepreneurs in the country, who have the potential of impacting a large number of underserved Indians through innovative solutions."

Speaking about the development, Anna Roy, Mission Director, WEP, added, “The project embodies a strategic approach to bolster women’s entrepreneurship in the tech4good sector which has significant market and impact potential, aligning with national goals of gender equality, women-led development, and digital inclusion. Women entrepreneurs leading innovations in critical development areas with a tech-led approach can have significant gains overall for business and society." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initiative is set to offer funding to qualifying start-ups, with amounts reaching up to ₹10 lakhs. Additionally, PIEDS will provide comprehensive incubation support, encompassing one-on-one mentoring, assistance in accessing markets, and opportunities to secure future investments.

