B-khata to A-khata: Bengaluru camps to offer on-the-spot help to property owners from 16 May

Under the Karnataka government’s ‘Bhoo Guarantee’ 2026 scheme, property owners in Bengaluru can convert their B-Khata properties to A-Khata by paying just 2% of the guidance value instead of the earlier 5%, resulting in a 60% reduction in regularisation fees. The initiative aims to help landowners regularise unapproved properties and obtain access to civic services and legal documentation more easily.
Commenting on the scheme, DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister,Karnataka, said on X (formerly Twitter) that the Bhoo Guarantee is an important step towards securing property ownership in a simpler way and bringing clarity to lakhs families in the city. Through the ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata conversion and the Nanna e Khata campaign, the state government is making the system more transparent, accessible and citizen friendly.
“Lakhs of property owners in Bengaluru have waited for a simpler and more secure system, and Bhoo Guarantee is an important step in that direction. I urge citizens to make use of the special concession and the outreach camps being organised across the city,” he said.
Under the Karnataka government’s Bhoo Guarantee Scheme, Bengaluru property owners can now convert B Khata properties to A Khata by paying a guidance value of 2%, compared to the 5% earlier, significantly reducing the regularisation cost and providing relief to these individuals.
A-Khata certificate is issued to properties that fully comply with municipal regulations, have clear ownership records and regular tax payments, along with falling within the approved layouts.
In contrast, B-Khata properties are typically those with certain gaps, missing approvals or documentation-related issues. Although such properties can pay taxes, owners often face difficulties in securing bank loans, obtaining building approvals or carrying out smooth property transactions.
If you want to avail the benefits of this scheme, you can check the details of the 52 locations where the My e-Khata- My Hakku campaign (E-khata open house) will be held across the GBA limits on May 16, 2026, through this link: https://t.co/JaGP14Wv4z.
The Greater Bengaluru Authority posted on X on Friday, noting that “Bengaluru is recognised as one of the world's leading cities today. Yet for many years, citizens' property records remained in old paper files and manual registers, creating inconvenience and leaving room for fraud and fake documents.”
They also said that "Bhoo Guarantee" Scheme - Government's 6th Guarantee, is launched for the benefit of landowners in Bengaluru city.
The Greater Bengaluru Authority has also guaranteed that Bengaluru's property records will be digitized and delivered free of cost to citizens' doorsteps. More than 23 lakh property records across Bengaluru have been scanned, digitized and converted into e-Khata.
“Officers of the Greater Bengaluru Authority and Members of the Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee are delivering these e-Khatas directly to citizens across the city, free of cost. More than 23+ lakh e-Khata delivered to your Doorstep Free of Cost,” the authority wrote in a X post.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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