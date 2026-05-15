B-khata to A-khata: Bengaluru camps to offer on-the-spot help to property owners from 16 May

Under the Karnataka government’s ‘Bhoo Guarantee’ 2026 scheme, property owners in Bengaluru can convert their B-Khata properties to A-Khata by paying just 2% of the guidance value instead of the earlier 5%, resulting in a 60% reduction in regularisation fees. The initiative aims to help landowners regularise unapproved properties and obtain access to civic services and legal documentation more easily.

Commenting on the scheme, DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister,Karnataka, said on X (formerly Twitter) that the Bhoo Guarantee is an important step towards securing property ownership in a simpler way and bringing clarity to lakhs families in the city. Through the ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata conversion and the Nanna e Khata campaign, the state government is making the system more transparent, accessible and citizen friendly.

“Lakhs of property owners in Bengaluru have waited for a simpler and more secure system, and Bhoo Guarantee is an important step in that direction. I urge citizens to make use of the special concession and the outreach camps being organised across the city,” he said.

How much guidance value to pay if B-Khata is converted to A-Khata? Under the Karnataka government’s Bhoo Guarantee Scheme, Bengaluru property owners can now convert B Khata properties to A Khata by paying a guidance value of 2%, compared to the 5% earlier, significantly reducing the regularisation cost and providing relief to these individuals.

A-Khata certificate is issued to properties that fully comply with municipal regulations, have clear ownership records and regular tax payments, along with falling within the approved layouts.

In contrast, B-Khata properties are typically those with certain gaps, missing approvals or documentation-related issues. Although such properties can pay taxes, owners often face difficulties in securing bank loans, obtaining building approvals or carrying out smooth property transactions.

If you want to avail the benefits of this scheme, you can check the details of the 52 locations where the My e-Khata- My Hakku campaign (E-khata open house) will be held across the GBA limits on May 16, 2026, through this link: https://t.co/JaGP14Wv4z.

What did the Greater Bengaluru Authority say? The Greater Bengaluru Authority posted on X on Friday, noting that “Bengaluru is recognised as one of the world's leading cities today. Yet for many years, citizens' property records remained in old paper files and manual registers, creating inconvenience and leaving room for fraud and fake documents.”

They also said that "Bhoo Guarantee" Scheme - Government's 6th Guarantee, is launched for the benefit of landowners in Bengaluru city.

Also Read | Buying or selling property in India as NRI? Here are the rules you should know

The Greater Bengaluru Authority has also guaranteed that Bengaluru's property records will be digitized and delivered free of cost to citizens' doorsteps. More than 23 lakh property records across Bengaluru have been scanned, digitized and converted into e-Khata.