Black Friday 2023: 5 ways to navigate the temptation trap and avoid impulsive spending
Black Friday can be a great time to save money, but it's important to be aware of the pitfalls to avoid overspending, falling victim to scams, and making impulse purchases.
As the holiday season approaches, so does the much-anticipated Black Friday, a day notorious for its unbelievable deals and overcrowded stores. While it can be tempting to dive headfirst into the chaos, shoppers need to be aware of the potential pitfalls that can turn this day of savings into a nightmare.