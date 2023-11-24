As the holiday season approaches, so does the much-anticipated Black Friday , a day notorious for its unbelievable deals and overcrowded stores. While it can be tempting to dive headfirst into the chaos, shoppers need to be aware of the potential pitfalls that can turn this day of savings into a nightmare.

Here are some pitfalls to avoid that can help you make the most of Black Friday without falling victim to impulsive spending.

The illusion of huge savings

Retailers often employ clever marketing tactics, making shoppers believe they are getting incredible deals. However, don't be fooled by inflated original prices or misleading advertising. Do your research and compare prices before making a purchase to ensure you're genuinely getting a good deal.

Impulse buying

Black Friday can be overwhelming, with enticing displays and limited-time offers designed to make you throw caution to the wind. However, impulsive buying can lead to regret and financial strain. Before you head out, make a list of what you truly need or have desired for some time.

Overspending and credit card debt

With the excitement of the day and the allure of discounts, it's easy to get carried away and spend more than you can afford. It's crucial to set a budget and stick to it.

Remember that just because something is on sale doesn't mean you need to buy it. Be mindful of your financial limitations and prioritise your purchases wisely to avoid accumulating credit card debt that could haunt you long after the holiday season.

Limited return policies

Another pitfall to watch out for is the fine print of return policies. Retailers often have stricter return policies or shorter windows for returning items purchased on Black Friday.

Be sure to read and understand the return policy before making any purchases, especially for big-ticket items or items that may be difficult to return. Don't get stuck with something that doesn't meet your expectations or doesn't work properly because you overlooked the return policy.

Online scams and fraud

With the rise of online shopping, Black Friday deals are no longer limited to brick-and-mortar stores. However, this convenience comes with its risks. Cyber criminals are ready to take advantage of unsuspecting online shoppers. Be cautious of sketchy websites or deals that seem too good to be true.

Stick to reputable retailers and ensure that your online transactions are safe and secure. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal information with unknown sources. Trust your instincts and prioritise your online safety.

Black Friday can be full of opportunities to save money and score great deals, but it's essential to navigate this shopping frenzy with caution. Remember, the true essence of the holiday season lies in spending quality time with loved ones and showing gratitude.

