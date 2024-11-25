Black Friday sale: Special discounts for Bank of Baroda credit card owners on Amazon, Flipkart, Jiomart, etc. Check info

Bank of Baroda's BOBCARD is offering discounts up to 25 per cent on purchases from e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Jiomart, Croma, Paytm, etc. These discounts can also be availed during upcoming Black Friday and Winter season sales.

Most of these discounts are available on a broad spectrum of categories, including travel, shopping for the latest mobile phones, laptops, washing machines, air conditioners, fashion and beauty items, etc.

BOBCARD offers on online purchase BOBCARD Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda. The non-banking financial company provides a vast range of card facilities, including credit cards, shopping cards, travel cards, cards for defense personnel, cards for professionals like ICAI, ICMAI & ICSI, etc.

Black Friday sale Several e-commerce websites have announced huge discounts on the Black Friday Sale and Winter Sale. Customers can amplify these discounts by combining them with BOBCARD offers.

Jiomart Electronics Black Friday Sale 10% Instant Discount up to ₹ 2000

Avail on Full Payment & EMI, Sitewide except grocery

Velocity is once per card during the offer period

Offer is LIVE and valid till 29th Nov, 2024

Black Friday Croma Sale 10% Instant Discount up to ₹4,000

Min Transaction Value: Rs. 15,000/-

Offer applicable on Full Payment & EMI at Offline stores

Velocity is once per card per instrument during the offer period

Offer Period: 28th November 2024 to 1st December 2024

Brands Exclusion: Apple, OnePlus, Nothing, Xiaomi, TCL

Flipkart and Amazon sale There is also special discount for BOBCARD customers on shopping from Flipkart and Amazon. According to the press release, card holders can avail the below mentioned discounts:

-10% Instant Discount up to Rs1,500 + Additional ₹750 Off on EMI Purchase of ₹25,000 & above on Flipkart. Offer applicable on Full Payment and EMI. Offer Period: 19th December 2024 to 24th November 2024

-Additionally, BOBCARD customers can also avail discount on Flipkart Grocery, Flipkart Minutes, purchasing two-wheelers from the platform, and on EMI payments above ₹25,000.

-10 per cent Instant Discount up to ₹1,500 + Additional ₹500 off on EMI purchase of ₹30,000 for nine months and above on Amazon. Minimum Transaction ₹5000. The offer will be applicable till November 30.

Winter sale Those who are planning their vacations in December and January can book their flight and bus tickets via Paytm.