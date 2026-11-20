Mis-selling of financial products is often driven by sales targets and variable pay structures rather than decisions taken at the branch level, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor SC Murmu has said, urging financial institutions to review their employee incentive mechanisms and prioritise customer outcomes over sales volumes.

Murmu highlighted the need for banks and other financial institutions to examine whether their remuneration structures encourage employees to push products to meet sales targets or reward them for delivering suitable financial solutions to customers.

“Look hard at incentives. Mis-selling rarely begins at the branch counter. It begins with a sales target and a variable pay scheme. Ask what your incentives actually reward: volumes or customer outcomes. And ask how you measure each,” Murmu said at the 11th annual Gatekeepers of Governance Summit 2026 in Mumbai.

Mis-selling has remained a persistent concern across India's financial sector, particularly in the distribution of insurance policies, mutual funds and other third-party financial products through banks and financial institutions.

He also highlighted the significant regulatory changes scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2027, which will require banks to strengthen their risk management frameworks, governance practices and technological capabilities.

RBI's new prudential framework from April 2027 The new prudential framework will introduce expected credit loss (ECL)-based provisioning, implement the remaining Basel III standards and adopt a revised standardised approach to credit risk.

Under the proposed ECL framework, banks will have to make provisions for anticipated credit losses rather than waiting until losses materialise. This will replace the existing incurred-loss-based provisioning system.

The new framework will classify financial assets into three stages depending on changes in their credit risk profile.

Stage 1: Banks will maintain provisions for 12-month expected credit losses for assets that have not experienced a significant increase in credit risk.

Stage 2: Assets that have witnessed a significant increase in credit risk will require provisions based on lifetime expected credit losses.

Stage 3: Credit-impaired assets will also attract provisions based on lifetime expected credit losses. The transition is expected to make the banking system more sensitive to emerging risks and increase the responsibility of bank boards in overseeing risk management, Murmu said.

Greater responsibility for bank boards Murmu said the shift towards principle-based regulation would give bank boards greater flexibility in defining their institutions' risk appetite. However, this would also increase their accountability for setting clear risk parameters.

Boards would need to define risk appetite in both qualitative and quantitative terms and ensure that management remains accountable for operating within those limits.

He also emphasised that investments in technology and human resources were no longer optional for financial institutions.

Bank boards must understand how technology is being deployed across their organisations and assess the risks associated with its use, including those arising from increased digitalisation.

Revised RBI governance directions put focus on strategy Murmu also referred to the RBI's revised governance directions for banks, which came into effect on October 1, 2026.

The revised framework replaces checklist-based board agendas with principle-based guidance, removing several prescribed routine agenda items.

The change is intended to free up board time so that directors can focus more closely on strategic priorities, emerging risks and technology-related challenges.

Banks should use this additional time to prepare for the transition to the new prudential framework scheduled for April 2027.

RBI deputy governor calls for closer regulatory coordination Murmu also stressed the need for greater coordination among financial sector regulators, given the overlapping nature of their regulatory responsibilities.

For instance, a listed bank must comply with the RBI's prudential requirements and related-party lending guidelines, while also meeting the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) listing regulations governing related-party transactions.

He further highlighted the importance of establishing common baseline standards for cyber resilience across the financial sector.