Blend active and passive strategies in your portfolio

The mutual fund industry is seeing a slew of index funds being launched in the last few months. Data from AMFI for the month of March 2020 too an inflow of ₹2076 crores into index funds, marginally more than large cap funds and almost as much as the multi-cap funds saw in the month. Whether these were the result of NFOs or inflows into existing funds, investors seem to be showing greater interest in the passive funds.

Does the phase in the equity markets have an impact on the efficiency with which active fund managers are able to outperform market indices? In a situation when the economy is buoyant and there is a strong rising market and sectors and stocks across the board see gains it may be difficult for active fund managers to significantly outperform indices.

In a falling market, active management may help protect downside risks better. Active fund management is best positioned to do well in volatile markets when strategies of stock and sector selection and weightages helps build winning portfolios.

Anil Ghelani, Senior Vice President and Head Passive Investments and Products at DSP Investment Managers, identifies cross-sectional dispersion of returns or the extent to which the returns from stocks will move in different directions, as a better indicator than the direction of the market to determine which style is likely to do better.

"Active fund managers do well when there is reasonable dispersion which gives them the opportunity to pick winners using their research inputs and outperform the index based on the stock selection, segmental calls and weightage", Ghelani said.

“If the direction and magnitude of rise and fall are more or less similar across stocks then the passive style make better investing sense", he added.

Ghelani also pointed out to the situation of a polarized market as was seen in the months before the market crash where a small segment of stocks accounted for the index reaching new highs. Few active managers were able to out-perform the market indices since that would require taking very large concentrated holdings in a few stocks.

The low-costs associated with passive fund management also appeals to investors when their investments in equity markets are seeing losses. “People are conscious of the cost and that is seen from their preference for direct plans of mutual funds instead of regular plans. Moving to index funds in segments such as large caps is also a reflection of this", said Ghelani.

The segment of the market in which investments are being made may also play a role in determining whether active or passive funds fit the bill. The need for low risk. large-cap exposure in a portfolio for long-term investing can be efficiently met with passive funds with the outperformance of many actively managed funds in this category not justifying the additional fees.

Investments in the mid and small cap segments of the market may be better served with actively managed funds where tracking and selection of stocks to identify opportunities and performance can still yield good result unlike the large-cap segment where unexplored investment options and mispricing opportunities are limited.

“The large-cap space is clearly for passive investing while the small and mid-cap may still provide opportunities for active fund managers to out-perform", said Ghelani. He also pointed out to the liquidity constraints in the mid and small cap segments that may make it difficult to execute a passive strategy. Investing in overseas developed markets in another segment that lends itself to passive investing.

Investors should not see it as an either this or that choice but look to see how they can harness the advantages that both strategies bring to the table. Passive funds can play the anchor for long-term, lower risk segment of the portfolio while active funds can help take advantage of market conditions and in segments of the market where they can generate better risk-adjusted returns.