Block assessment 2.0: A sharper, fairer tax enforcement framework
SummaryThe initial structure of tax provisions raised concerns among taxpayers, particularly due to interpretational ambiguities and risk of additional taxation on already disclosed income
The reintroduction of block assessment regime in Finance Act (No 2) 2024 marked a significant evolution in tax enforcement framework. The regime, applicable to search and requisition proceedings initiated on or after 1 September, 2024, was aimed at reinforcing the government's efforts to curb tax evasion and bring greater focus to taxation of undisclosed income.