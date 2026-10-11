Blocked or replaced your debit card but still have active subscriptions? Here’s how recurring payment mandates work

Blocking a debit card may not be enough to stop recurring subscription payments. While a transaction attempted on a blocked card may fail, the e-mandate authorising recurring payments can remain active. Depending on how the mandate is handled when the card is reissued, payments may resume even after the customer starts using a replacement card.
The distinction matters for customers paying for streaming platforms, app subscriptions and other services through automatic debits. Blocking a card, cancelling a subscription and withdrawing an e-mandate are three different actions. Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, said customers should not rely on blocking or cancelling a card alone to stop recurring payments.
A separate payment authorisation can also keep a subscription running. For instance, blocking a debit card will not necessarily stop a streaming subscription if the customer has authorised its payments through UPI AutoPay. The payment channel and the status of each mandate determine whether a recurring debit can continue.
Blocking a debit card does not automatically withdraw the recurring payment authorisations registered on it. Shetty said the RBI framework permits existing card mandates to be mapped to reissued cards, which means closing or replacing a card may not be enough to stop payments.
“If the existing mandate is mapped to a replacement card, a subsequent payment may be processed under that mandate. If it is not transferred, a fresh authorisation may be required,” he said.
A failed payment also does not automatically terminate the mandate. Whether the merchant retries the payment depends on its payment arrangements, Shetty said. The RBI framework requires a pre-debit notification at least 24 hours before a scheduled debit, allowing customers to review the details and opt out of a transaction or withdraw the mandate through the prescribed process.
Customers should therefore distinguish between a failed payment and a cancelled subscription. A payment may fail because the card is blocked, while the subscription and its underlying authorisation remain active.
Customers who want to discontinue a subscription should cancel the plan with the merchant and separately withdraw the associated e-mandate through their bank or payment provider, Shetty said.
This is particularly important if the customer has authorised payments through more than one channel. A card-based e-mandate and a UPI AutoPay mandate are separate authorisations, so blocking a debit card will not necessarily stop payments authorised through UPI AutoPay.
Customers should also check their bank statements after cancelling a subscription to confirm that recurring debits have stopped. If a disputed payment remains unresolved, they should first complain to the bank or relevant regulated entity. If the response is unsatisfactory or no response is received within the applicable period, they may approach the RBI Ombudsman, subject to the scheme's eligibility requirements.
The takeaway for consumers is simple. Blocking a debit card can prevent its further use, but it should not be treated as a reliable way to cancel subscriptions. To stop recurring payments, customers need to identify the payment channel, cancel the subscription and withdraw the relevant mandate.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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