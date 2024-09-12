Blue-chip stocks vs SME IPOs: Which is better for whom— Explained

  • Blue-chip stocks vs SME IPOs: Investors must choose between blue-chip stocks, known for stability and steady growth, and SME IPOs, which offer higher returns but come with more significant risks

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated12 Sep 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Blue-chip stocks vs SME IPOs: The choice between blue-chip stocks and SME IPOs hinges on an investor's risk tolerance and financial objectives.
Blue-chip stocks vs SME IPOs: The choice between blue-chip stocks and SME IPOs hinges on an investor’s risk tolerance and financial objectives.

Blue-chip stocks vs SME IPOs: Amid the growing excitement surrounding Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), investors are increasingly drawn to the high-growth potential these offerings present. SME IPOs have recently captured significant attention due to their substantial listing day gains. When evaluating investment options for long-term growth, choosing between blue-chip stocks and SME IPOs is critical.

What are blue-chip stocks?

Blue-chip stocks are shares of large-cap companies renowned for their stability and reliability. These established companies have a strong track record of steady growth, making them a preferred choice for long-term investors who do not have the stomach for risk.

In contrast, SME IPOs can be a good option for those willing to accept higher risks in exchange for greater returns.

Market experts say that blue-chip stocks have the potential to deliver alpha returns—returns that exceed the average market performance, whereas investing in SME IPOs during a bull market can be advantageous, especially if you are making a significant investment. In a bullish market, high-quality SME IPOs can offer substantial short-term gains.

 

Also Read | Decoding online meat retailer Zappfresh’s SME IPO and growth strategy
Also Read | SME IPO frenzy: The red flags that investors shouldn’t ignore
Also Read | Mach Conferences and Events IPO: SME IPO subscribed 22 times on day 2

Blue-chip stocks vs SME IPOs: Where to invest for the long-term?

Ultimately, the choice between blue-chip stocks and SME IPOs hinges on an investor's risk tolerance and financial objectives. To clarify which option might be better suited for different types of investors, Livemint consulted market experts.

"Blue-chip and SME stocks offer different opportunities for long-term investing. Blue-chip stocks, or large-cap companies, are ideal for conservative investors seeking stability and consistent performance. They are less volatile and provide a reliable path to capital appreciation, even though they might not deliver the rapid growth seen with SME stocks. On the other hand, with their significant growth potential, SMEs carry higher risks due to their susceptibility to market fluctuations and operational challenges. Fundamentally strong SME stocks can be highly rewarding for those willing to accept these risks. However, conservative investors may prefer the stability and resilience of blue-chip stocks," said Dr Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research at Religare Broking.

"The stability of large-cap companies, as evidenced by the success of investors like Warren Buffett, highlights their value for long-term capital growth. Blue-chip stocks, though slower-growing compared to SME IPOs, offer steady gains and a strong foundation for a resilient investment portfolio. While SME IPOs can provide exciting opportunities, blue-chip stocks remain essential for investors looking to weather economic downturns and achieve reliable long-term returns," added Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

Top 5 SME IPOs of 2024 with notable listing day gains

Several companies have achieved exceptional listing day gains in the SME IPO market, showcasing strong investor enthusiasm. Winsol Engineers Limited topped the list with a remarkable 411.00% gain on its debut, which took place on May 14, 2024. Close behind, Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited saw a notable listing day gain of 343.33% when it was listed on January 5, 2024.

Medicamen Organics Limited followed with a significant gain of 325.59% on June 28, 2024. GP Eco Solutions India Limited also performed exceptionally well, with a listing day gain of 318.88% on June 24, 2024. Rounding out the top five, Maxposure Limited achieved a 317.42% gain on its first trading day, January 23, 2024. These substantial gains reflect the strong market reception and investor interest in these SME IPOs.

Read all our personal finance stories here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceBlue-chip stocks vs SME IPOs: Which is better for whom— Explained

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.10
    11:59 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    0.95 (0.64%)

    Tata Motors

    970.80
    11:59 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    -5.2 (-0.53%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.10
    11:59 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.05 (1.06%)

    Tata Power

    436.45
    11:59 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    0.65 (0.15%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,980.15
    11:47 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    320.35 (6.87%)

    Engineers India

    221.95
    11:47 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    12.35 (5.89%)

    Sundaram Finance

    4,870.00
    11:42 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    244.4 (5.28%)

    Varun Beverages

    659.05
    11:47 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    31.45 (5.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue