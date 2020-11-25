Bluestone offers discounts on monthly gold saving scheme to plan for next Diwali

Some jewellers are offering discounts to investors if they enroll in the monthly god investment scheme now.

Jewellers have already started promoting their monthly gold schemes to prepare people well in advance to buy gold next Diwali without any financial restrictions. In fact, some jewellers are offering discounts to investors if they enroll in the scheme now. For an instance, Bluestone, a jewellery brand is offering 50% discount to investors on their first installment if they begin now, as a limited period offer.

Monthly gold scheme by jewellers allow investors to put a fixed sum every month and redeem it in form of jewelry after 12 months. Some jewellers may offer monthly gold scheme for 11 months, where the monthly payment has to be done for 10 months. These schemes are suitable for people who prefer small disciplined investments over a one-time huge purchase.

Monthly gold scheme by jewellers allow investors to put a fixed sum every month and redeem it in form of jewelry after 12 months. Some jewellers may offer monthly gold scheme for 11 months, where the monthly payment has to be done for 10 months. These schemes are suitable for people who prefer small disciplined investments over a one-time huge purchase.

Gold prices are showing slightly weaker trend over last few weeks. The yellow metal is currently priced around ₹48,700 per 10 grams.

The bonus typically in these gold schemes is that you pay installments for initial 10 or 11 months, as per the scheme and jeweler pays the last one month installment on your behalf. Most jewelers offer such schemes with minor changes. Before choosing any plan make sure to read the conditions carefully.

Most renowned jewellery brands like Tanishq, Jos Alukkas, Malabar Gold, etc. offer the monthly gold schemes. It is always better to stick to reputed jewellers and diversify cross jewellers, if you wish to subscribe to these plans. Ensure all the receipts and documents are in place. Don't go with any new jewellers making unbelievable promises as those could be scams.