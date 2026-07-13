BNPL impact on credit score: 5 key facts every borrower should know before using buy now, pay later

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has, over the years, gained prominence and has emerged as a comfortable payment option for day-to-day credit users looking to manage short-term expenses without making an upfront payment.

From online shopping to utility payments to day-to-day expenses, BNPL services have gained popularity among young individuals and first-time borrowers due to the ease it offers.

Still, a common question remains unanswered: Does using BNPL services affect your credit score? Now, the answer to this question is not simple; it primarily depends not only on the product itself but also on how diligently and responsibly an individual uses it.

On-time repayments, discipline in financial management, and avoiding defaults backed by regular lender reporting practices play a vital role in determining the impact of BNPL on an individual’s credit profile. Let us discuss the implications in detail, along with expert views.

How BNPL usage can influence your credit score BNPL is nothing but a distinct form of credit. It is similar to other credit forms in many ways. In this, credit users have access to funds or can defer payments, and they repay the borrowed amount over an agreed period. Now, when lenders report repayment behaviour on such funds, consistent, timely, and on-time payment clearance can help an individual build a solid credit profile brick by brick and boost their overall credit score.

Also Read | From 600 to 750: 5 smart ways to build a stronger credit score

Siddharth Mehta, Co-founder & COO, Kiwi, has explained this concept in detail. “A common misconception is that using buy now, pay later negatively impacts your credit score. In reality, simply using BNPL does not hurt your credit profile. In fact, when repayments are made consistently and on time, BNPL can help consumers build a stronger credit history, particularly first-time borrowers who may have limited access to traditional credit products. Like any other form of credit, however, missed payments or defaults can adversely affect your credit score. Consumers should also be aware that while a single credit bureau enquiry has little impact, multiple credit enquiries within a short period can lead to a small, temporary dip in the credit score, as it may indicate increased credit-seeking behaviour. Ultimately, responsible credit usage and timely repayments are the biggest drivers of a healthy credit score,” Mehta noted.

Therefore, it is clear that the impact of BNPL on credit scores can vary depending on how an individual deals with their credit. This is further discussed below:

5 key facts every borrower must know before using buy now, pay later

BNPL Behaviour Possible impact on credit score Making all BNPL repayments on time Can help build a positive credit history, especially for new borrowers. Missing payments or defaulting on BNPL dues May negatively affect credit scores and future borrowing ability. Applying for multiple BNPL facilities within a short period Multiple credit inquiries may cause a temporary decline in credit score. Borrowing beyond repayment capacity Can increase financial stress and affect overall creditworthiness. Not taking BNPL payment due dates carefully This can complicate future personal loans, home loans, and other forms of credit.

Responsible usage remains key to maintaining financial health As a responsible credit user, you should treat BNPL as a credit product only. Do not take this as free money. Having a clear understanding of the terms, conditions, and legal regulations is required when using this form of credit. This approach will help you avoid excessive borrowing, avoidable stress, high-interest costs and regrets later on. It will also help you maintain a neat credit profile.

Shakti Sekhawat, Business Head, Bharat Loan, touched upon these aspects, “BNPL can positively contribute to a consumer's credit profile when repayments are made on time, and the lender reports the data to credit bureaus. However, missed payments, delayed repayments, or excessive reliance on multiple BNPL facilities may adversely impact creditworthiness. Responsible usage and timely repayments remain critical for maintaining a healthy credit score.”

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadhuvanshi, Business Head, Rupee112, explained, “BNPL offers consumers greater flexibility in managing short-term expenses, but it should be used with financial discipline. Timely repayments can help build a positive credit history, while defaults or frequent delays may negatively affect credit scores. Borrowers should carefully assess repayment capacity before opting for BNPL products.”