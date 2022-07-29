BoB vs Axis vs Kotak vs PNB vs RBL vs IDFC First Bank: Check the latest FD rates

BoB FD Rates

Bank of Baroda raised interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The bank has increased interest rates on a number of tenors as a result. The bank currently offers interest rates of 3 per cent to 5.50 per cent to the general public and 3.50 per cent to 6.50 per cent to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Bank of Baroda is now giving a maximum interest rate of 5.50 per cent to the general public on deposits maturing in the 2 to 10 years, and 6 to 6.50 per cent to senior citizens. On deposits maturing in 7 days and up to 3 years, senior citizens will get an additional rate of 0.50 per cent; on deposits maturing in 3 to 5 years, they will get an additional ROI of 0.50 per cent +0.15%; and on deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years, they will get an additional ROI of 0.50 per cent +0.50 per cent.