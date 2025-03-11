BOBCARD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has come up with a host of offers and exclusive discounts on its credit cards across top e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, MakeMyTrip, Air India, and more for ‘International Women’s Day’. The offers will be available till March 31.

“Shoppers using their BOBCARD credit cards can enjoy unmatched discounts and special deals across various categories, including fashion, travel, decor, automobile, electronics, and entertainment. These exclusive credit card offers are designed to cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of modern women, providing an excellent opportunity to turn shopping wish lists into reality,” the bank said.

Here are the details about the offers: Surat Diamond: Avail up to ₹5000 off on exquisite jewellery pieces (Use code: BBCRDS2552517385), valid till March 31.

Air India: Get up to ₹2000 Off on domestic and international flights | Code: Domestic Flight - BOBDOM500, International Flight - BOBINT2000, valid every Thursday and Friday till March 31.

Amazon: 7.5% instant discount along with ₹1000 off on EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments) purchases (Maximum ₹2750 per card, site wide on EMI), valid till March 31.

MakeMyTrip: Avail Up to 35% off on flights, hotels and holiday bookings. Code: Domestic Flights, Hotel and Holiday – MMTBOBEMI, International Flights and Hotel – MMTBOBINTEMI. Valid every Tuesday and Friday on EMI till March 31.

Flipkart EMI Sale: 10% instant discount plus ₹500 off on EMI (Max ₹2000 per card, site wide except grocery, two-wheelers and travel, offer from March 14 to March 31.

Flipkart Two-Wheeler: Flat ₹6000 off on purchases above ₹60000 (Only on EMI), valid till March 31.

Amazon Two-Wheeler: Flat ₹1500 off on purchases above ₹30000 (Only on EMI), valid till March 31.

Hero Motocorp: Up to 7.5% off on Hero Motocorp models, offer available ‘In-store’ on EMI tenure valid till March 31.

Ather: Up to 7.5% off on Ather models, Offer available ‘In-store’ on EMI tenure, valid till March 31.

LG: Up to 26% cashback on LG Products, offer available at LG store and other outlets on EMI tenure, valid till March 31.

Reliance Digital Offer 1: Up to 7.5% off, Offer available only on EMI at ‘In-stores’, reliancedigital.in website, JMD stores (ASP), which is electronics retailer partner programme of Reliance Digital. Valid till March 31.

Offer 2: Flat ₹1000 off on ‘Full Payment transactions’ on minimum Order Value ₹15000, Applicable Only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at ‘In-stores’, reliancedigital.in website, JMD stores (ASP), valid till March 31.

Croma: Up to 10% off on Croma Stores and online, available full payment and EMI, Valid every Tuesday, till March 31.

Wakefit: Up to 10% off on Wakefit Home Furnishing, offer available ‘In-store’ on EMI Tenure, valid till March 31.

Cred: Up to 10% off on utility bills and up to ₹200 off on education fee payment, valid till March 31.

Lenskart: Up to ₹1000 Off on eyewear, Avail only on EMI, valid till March 31.

Postcard Resorts: Flat ₹3000 off on room bookings (Use code: BOBVIP), valid till March 31.

Zomato: Flat ₹50 off (Use code: BOBCC), valid till March 31.

Eazy Diner: Flat ₹500 off on total bill (Use code: BOB500), valid till March 31.

PVR Inox: Up to 25% off on movie tickets and F&B, valid till March 31.

“Customers can enjoy the convenience of ‘No-Cost EMI’ options, ensuring seamless and flexible purchases,” the bank said.