BOBCARD update: 1000 reward points now required for redemption starting July 1

BOBCARD, a Bank of Baroda subsidiary, announces changes starting July 1, 2025. Users can earn reward points for utility payments but need 1000 points for redemption. Auto redemption on SNAPDEAL is discontinued, and finance charges are revised to 3.75% monthly for most cards.

Allirajan Muthusamy
Published2 Jun 2025, 01:20 PM IST
BOBCARD, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda that offers a range of credit cards, has announced a slew of changes for its customers from July 1. While BOBCARD users can now earn core reward points for utility bill payments, they must accumulate a minimum of 1000 reward points for redemptions.

“Starting 1st July 2025, your utility bill payments (MCC 4900) like electricity, gas, water, etc., will now earn you core reward points,” BOBCARD said in its communication to customers. “Effective 1st July 2025, reward point redemption against statement balance will require a minimum of 1000 points across all credit card variants,” it said.

The auto redemption of reward points on SNAPDEAL BOBCARD has been discontinued from July 1. “Going forward, cardholders must initiate manual redemption via the BOBCARD Portal or Mobile App. These changes will also be reflected on the respective product pages at www.bobcard.co.in,” BOBCARD said.

BOBCARD has also revised the finance charges for most of its credit cards. “The finance charge for all BOBCARD variants will be revised to 3.75% per month (45% annualized) - except for BOBCARD ETERNA, BOBCARD ETERNA FD, and BOBCARD TIARA,” it said.

Here are the cards and the core reward points they offer for utility bill payments:

Card NameCore Reward Rate
Swavlamban4 RP per 100
Select1 RP per 100
Premire2 RP per 100
Easy1 RP per 100
Eterna3 RP per 100
Tiara     3 RP per 100
Corporate   1 RP per 100
Empower Business Card1 RP per 100
Prime    2 RP per 100
ICAI Exclusive  1 RP per 100
ICSI Diamond     1 RP per 100
ICMAI One            1 RP per 100
IRCTC       2 RP per 100
HPCL ENERGIE     2 RP per 150
Snapdeal 4 RP per 100
Varunah1 RP per 100
Varunah Plus2 RP per 100
Varunah Premium 3 RP per 100
Rakshamah2 RP per 100
The Sentinel 2 RP per 100
Yoddha2 RP per 100
Vikram1 RP per 100
Renaissance 1 RP per 100
Pragati  1 RP per 100

Credit cards have been increasingly reducing benefits. In some cases, they have withdrawn them totally in a bid to curb wrong usage. Several leading card issuers had capped reward points for popular spending categories. 

They have stipulated a higher spending threshold for availing certain services such as airport lounge access. Rent payments, government-related spending and education payments have been excluded from spend thresholds by many card issuing banks. 

Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.

