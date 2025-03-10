Those who like to claim discounts and offers given on credit cards are always curious to know which offers will last for how long. Here we list out the offers given on BOBCARD ranging from discounts or cashbacks on movie ticket bookings to online shopping and flight bookings, from food aggregator app to the travel booking.

Let us find more on the discount offers that will be valid till the end of this month.

BOBCARD: 10 discount offers available till March 31 1. There is a discount of ₹1,200 on international flight on Adani One. This is valid every Monday and Tuesday.

2. Flat ₹2000 discount on flight bookings via Air India which are valid every Thursday and Friday.

3. On PVR INOX, there is a flat 10 percent off upto ₹200 on food and beverages at PVR Inox.

4. On PVR Inox, there is a flat 25 percent off upto ₹150 on movie tickets.

5. On Zomato, there is a flat ₹50 off on minimum order value of ₹499.

6. On Tata Neu, there is 10 percent instant discount upto ₹2,000 on flight bookings. Offer is applicable every Wednesday and Thursday.

7. There is a ₹500 discount on the minimum bill value of ₹3,500 on Eazydiner. The Discount code is BOB500.

8. On Paytm Flights, there is upto 15 percent instant discount on flights bookings. This is valid every Wednesday and Thursday. For domestic flight, discount code is FLYBOB and for international flight, code is INTLFLYBOB.

9. There is 15 percent instant cashback upto ₹1,200 on RuPay BOBCARD. The discount code is DININGRUPAYCCUPI.

10. There is a 10 percent instant discount on Flipkart EMI sale. This offer will not be applicable from March 7 to 13. Besides, there is flat ₹1,000 off on Reliance Digital and 7.5 percent instant discount on minimum purchase of ₹15,000.

Additionally, there is a discount of ₹5,000 on Surat Diamond Jewellery on a purchase of ₹8,000 and above. This offer is valid till June 30.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)