US Fed rate hike: where are risks and opportunities for debt mutual fund investors ?

Jash Kriplani
6 min read21 Sep 2026, 12:11 PM IST
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The US 10-year Treasury yield has risen sharply over the past year, adding pressure to Indian bond yields and influencing global fixed-income markets.(iStockphoto)
Summary
Rate-hiking phases are rarely comfortable for bond investors—they bring volatility, but the same rise in yields also opens up entry points.

The US Federal Reserve delivered a 25-basis-point rate hike on 16 September. The US 10-year Treasury yield touched about 5.02% that day—its highest in at least a year. The yield eased to about 4.93% the next day but climbed back to almost 5% by 18 September. A year ago, the yield hovered at about 4.09%, meaning it has risen close to 90 basis points since then.

Back home, the benchmark 10-year government security (G-Sec) yield crossed the 7% mark, quoting at 7.05-7.07% as of 18 September, up from roughly 6.81% in mid-August and about 6.47% a year ago. The pressure is a mix of rising US yields, higher crude oil prices and a domestic market that anticipates that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will also start increasing interest rates.

According to debt market experts, bond yields can potentially rise further from here and investors need to be cautious as a spike in yields would mean a fall in bond prices. At the same time, fund managers say the rise in yields throws up opportunities.

Safety first

Most fund managers suggest staying at the short end of the curve—funds with a maturity or duration of under a year—because that segment is least sensitive to further spikes in yields.

“Funds with shorter maturities, especially those with a maturity profile of less than one year, are well-suited in the current market environment,” said Gautam Kaul, senior fund manager-fixed income at Bandhan AMC.

Within the sub-one-year space, he pointed to the January-March 2027 maturity bucket for its balance of carry and roll-down, which limits price sensitivity while letting the portfolio reinvest at higher yields as they rise.

Roll-down is a small gain that a bond earns just by getting older. As time passes, a bond's remaining life shrinks—a paper with five months left today has only two months left after three months. And since shorter bonds usually carry lower yields, that shrinking maturity pulls the bond’s yield down; because a bond's price rises when its yield falls, the investor pockets a small price gain on top of the regular interest.

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Experts point out that the yields-to-maturity (YTM) in this segment are already above 7% due to rising bond yields, so investors can also earn a healthy accrual. YTM is the annualized return an investor earns if the bonds in a portfolio are held to maturity.

“A conservative investor should be in up to the one-year segment, because all the YTM levels are above 7%,” said Murthy Nagarajan, head-fixed income at Tata Mutual Fund. He said the money market and ultra-short-term funds may be considered for this segment.

Playing the longer end

For investors willing to take a slightly longer view and sit through some near-term price swings, the rise in yields opens up opportunities further along the curve.

For investors with a shorter horizon of at least six months, Pranay Sinha, senior fund manager-fixed income investments at Nippon India Mutual Fund, suggested categories such as short-term and corporate debt funds. There can be short-term volatility, he said, but over the medium term it tends to get absorbed.

Dhawal Dalal, chief investment officer-fixed income at Edelweiss Mutual Fund, sees value in the same pocket.

“The two-three-year segment is providing great value at the moment. AAA-rated NBFC and other papers are yielding above 8% now,” he said. “A combination of AAA CPSE at around 7.70% and NBFC at close to 8.10-8.15% yield is a great combination for someone looking for decent accruals without significant price volatility.”

Accrual is the steady interest income a bond earns by being held, as distinct from gains or losses on its price.

Investors comfortable waiting out the initial volatility can look a little further out, at the three-to-five-year segment. Puneet Pal, head-fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund, said this part of the curve is better placed partly because the yield curve tends to flatten once the RBI starts hiking rates.

“In a rate-hiking cycle, the yield curve becomes flatter,” he said.

Flattening means the gap between short-term and long-term yields narrows: when the RBI hikes rates, short-term yields rise faster than long-term ones, so the two move closer together. So, investors don’t need to go to the very long end to lock in higher yields.

He pointed to categories such as corporate bond funds and dynamic bond funds to play this strategy but also said that as the RBI starts its rate hike cycle there could be some near-term volatility in this segment. He advised investors to wait for two-three months and build into this strategy gradually as the RBI’s rate hike cycle gathers pace and volatility plays out.

As mentioned earlier, experts said investors with higher risk-appetite can even look at a longer duration. Sinha of Nippon India Mutual Fund said the 10-year could turn into an opportunity once the RBI actually begins hiking rates since that is typically when yields peak, as seen in past cycles.

Taking a contrarian call, ICICI Mutual Fund said yields look attractive already.

“Our view on domestic bonds is positive. Indian bond markets look attractive. Given that rate hikes are fully priced in, we prefer adding long duration to the fixed income portfolios. In the event of headwinds to global risk assets, the risk-reward favours bonds with expectations of yields softening in India as well,” ICICI Mutual Fund said in a note.

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According to Sinha, the extreme long end, such as 30-year duration, also appears attractive at current levels. He argued that yields there are already close to their long-run averages — the 15-year average since India adopted its inflation-targeting framework has been about 7.40%. The 30-year is already 20-25 basis points above that; it usually does not go past 7.80%.

Over a five-to-six-year horizon, he said, this could be an opportunity as yields may pull back from current levels. Pal agreed the 30-year is worth watching but investors should wait for the volatility to play out.

However, longer-duration bonds are far more sensitive to yield movements and hence such investments are suitable for investors who can stomach some volatility.

Experts pointed to high crude oil prices as another key risk. Costlier oil pushes up inflation, and higher inflation can force central banks to raise interest rates to bring it under control — the logic being that higher rates curb demand in the economy, which in turn helps rein in price pressures. For bond investors, that chain from oil prices to inflationary pressures to potential rate hikes is what keeps the risk of a further rise in yields alive.

Takeaways

Rate-hiking phases are rarely comfortable for bond investors — they bring volatility, but the same rise in yields also opens up entry points.

“Investors need to keep their risk tolerance on their fixed-income exposure in mind,” said Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. “If they are seeking minimal volatility and higher predictability and have short-term requirements of funds, staying with money market and short-term debt funds is suggested. Investors who can digest volatility on their fixed-income exposure and are allocating with a structural view of lower interest rates over the long term, may consider medium- to long-term debt funds and constant maturity funds.”

Constant maturity funds hold government bonds at a fixed maturity, usually around 10 years.

Investors who already have a fixed asset allocation, as per their risk-appetite, can stick with it. They need not chase higher return opportunities in the longer duration segment, which can see bouts of volatility.

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About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

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