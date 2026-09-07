Bond yields near 7%: Should investors shift money to debt instruments amid equity volatility and F&O losses?

The broader equity market has remained under pressure over the last year amid geopolitical circumstances. The Nifty 50 fell by 3.87%, while the broader Nifty 500 universe has given a marginal 1.42% return as of 7 September, according to Screener data.
Individual traders have also faced losses in equity derivatives.
According to a SEBI study, aggregate net losses declined 18% to ₹91,685 crore in FY26 from ₹1.12 lakh crore in FY25. However, the average loss per person increased 2% YoY to ₹1.17 lakh in FY26, indicating that while fewer individuals traded, those who did lost more on average.
Against this backdrop, bond yields have risen in India and globally. Bloomberg data shows the India 10-year government bond yield at 6.96%, up 47 basis points over the last 1 year. Japan’s 10-year yield is at 2.90%, up 134 basis points, while the US 10-year yield is around 4.78%, up 71 basis points.
Here's what rising bond yields mean for retail investors in India.
Imran Khan, Director, EquiRize Securities, explained that “the relative attractiveness of fixed income has improved meaningfully over the last year. A higher bond yield provides a better starting point for future returns, but bond prices can still fall if yields rise further”.
The 10-year Indian government bond yield is now around 6.96%, close to the psychologically important 7% level, he noted.
According to him, the last one year has changed the equation in three ways:
Khan said, “Waiting for the perfect yield can be as difficult as timing the equity market. The current 10-year G-sec yield is around 6.96% after rising for three consecutive weeks, with the market pricing in concerns around inflation, crude oil, global yields and the possibility of higher rates”.
He suggested staggered deployment rather than an all-or-nothing approach.
For an investor allocating ₹10 lakh to fixed income, Khan suggested deploying 30–40% now, another 30–35% if yields move higher, and the balance once there is greater visibility on inflation and RBI policy. This can reduce interest-rate timing risk.
Investors should also distinguish between buying a bond to maturity and buying one for capital appreciation. If a bond may need to be sold before maturity, duration becomes important. A long-duration bond can suffer substantial mark-to-market losses if yields rise further, he added.
Khan said a reasonable allocation for a moderate-risk investor could be:
Bonds should not be viewed as an alternative to equity for wealth creation, but as a portfolio stabiliser and income-generating component, Khan said. Within fixed income, investors should not put everything into corporate bonds simply because the coupon is higher.
Khan explained that investors can use all three selectively depending on their objective.
“For most retail investors, the best approach is quality first and yield second,” he said. For the current environment, Khan shared three key checks:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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