Bond yields remain high: How much can you earn over a 10-year investment period — and what should you do now

With Indian and global bond yields remaining elevated, investors may be wondering what the current interest-rate environment means for their debt allocation.

The question is not just how much debt can return, but how investors should think about return expectations and risk when yields are high.

According to the September 2026 FundsIndia Wealth Conversations report, debt has historically delivered around 6–8% returns over periods of five years or more.

What could investors expect from debt over different time periods? The data tracks historical annualized lump-sum returns across investment horizons ranging from 1 year to 25 years, covering annual entry dates from January 2001 through January 2025.

View full Image View full Image Source: September 2026 FundsIndia Report, Debt index: Based on Aditya Birla Sun Life Low Duration Fund, HDFC Low Duration Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund. The table shows annualised returns by investment start year and holding period.

Across all historical entry points and holding periods from 1 to 25 years, there is not a single instance of negative returns.

Returns varied more over shorter periods. One-year returns ranged from 1% to 14%, while some investments made during low-rate periods delivered below 6% returns over one to three years. At a five-year holding period, the minimum return rose to 6%, with the average at 7%.

The range narrowed further as investors stayed invested longer. For 6 years or more, annualised returns remained between 6% and 9%. Over 10 years, the gap between the highest and lowest returns narrowed to just two percentage points, from 7% to 9%.

Where are interest rates currently? According to the report, the Reserve Bank of India has maintained a neutral stance, with the interest-rate cycle currently on pause. In its 5 August 2026 monetary policy review, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.

Meanwhile, government bond yields remain elevated. As of 8 September 2026, the 10-year government bond yield was 7%, compared with 6.8% a month earlier on 8 August 2026 and 6.7% six months earlier on 8 March 2026.

The 1-year government security yield stood at 5.6%, compared with 5.8% a month earlier and 5.6% six months earlier.

FundsIndia noted that one-year and 10-year Indian government bond yields may have peaked, although yields continue to remain elevated.

What does inflation mean for debt returns? Inflation is important when setting long-term return expectations because the real value of money can decline as prices rise.

According to the report, India’s CPI inflation was 4.5% as of 31 July, compared with 4.4% a month earlier and 2.8% six months earlier.

US CPI inflation stood at 3.4%, compared with 3.5% a month earlier and 2.4% six months earlier.

For an Indian investor, the domestic inflation number is more relevant when assessing the purchasing power of returns on rupee-denominated debt investments.

How can investors calculate long-term debt return expectations? According to the FundsIndia report, debt has historically delivered returns above inflation over long periods of 10–15 years.

Long-term return expectation = Inflation rate + 1–2%

4.5% + 1% = 5.5%

4.5% + 2% = 6.5% So, using the current 4.5% inflation figure as an illustration, the long-term debt return expectation under this framework would be around 5.5–6.5%.

What should investors consider now? The report suggests that high-credit-quality, shorter-duration debt funds should form part of an investor's core debt portfolio.

For investors, this means the focus should not be only on the headline yield available today. Credit quality, duration, and the investor’s time horizon can influence how a debt investment behaves when interest rates change.