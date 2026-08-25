Bonds are finally within reach. But do you know what you’re buying?

Nishchay Nath
4 min read25 Aug 2026, 05:49 PM IST
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With Sebi cutting the minimum face value of privately placed debt securities to ₹10,000, online bond platforms now offer hundreds of issuances at the click of a button.(Reuters)
Summary
Sebi’s 10,000 minimum has opened the bond market to retail investors. Before chasing a higher yield, here are the five things that matter.

For most of the last decade, a bond in India was something investors heard about but rarely owned. The minimum ticket was 10 lakh, then 1 lakh—numbers that quietly told the average retail investor that this market was not built for them.

That has changed. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has lowered the minimum face value of privately placed debt securities to 10,000, while online bond platforms now put hundreds of issuances within a few clicks. For the first time, a schoolteacher in Indore and a fund manager in Mumbai can access the same bond.

But access is not the same as understanding. When yield is the first, and often the only, number an investor sees, it is easy to treat a bond like a fixed deposit with a better rate. In reality, a bond is a loan an investor makes to a specific borrower, on specific terms and for a specific period.

Maturity: when investors get their money back

Every bond has a date on which the borrower promises to return the principal. That date matters for two reasons. First, it should match the investor’s goal: money needed in three years does not belong in a 10-year bond.

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Second, maturity determines how sensitive a bond is to changes in interest rates. Longer-dated bonds tend to move more when rates change: a rate cut lifts their price, while a rate hike pulls it down.

For investors who hold a bond to maturity, those price swings matter less.

Coupon: the income the bond promises

The coupon is the interest paid by the bond, often twice a year. It is usually fixed when the bond is issued and provides a predictable income stream in a portfolio full of moving parts.

But the coupon is not the same as the yield. Yield reflects the price an investor actually pays for the bond. Buy a bond below its face value, and the yield can be higher than its coupon.

Credit quality: how likely investors are to be repaid

This is what separates a bond from a bank deposit. A deposit is backed by insurance up to a limit; a corporate bond depends on the issuer’s ability to pay.

Credit ratings, ranging from AAA to below investment grade, are agencies’ assessments of that ability. They are useful, but they are opinions, not guarantees, and they can change.

The rule worth internalizing is that yield is the market’s price for risk. When a bond offers three or four percentage points more than a government security of the same tenure, that gap is not a gift. It is compensation for a risk someone has decided is real.

A higher yield is a question, not an answer.

Liquidity: getting out before maturity

In theory, investors can sell a bond on any day the market is open. In practice, India’s secondary bond market is thin, with only a small fraction of outstanding bonds changing hands on a given day. Trading is concentrated in the highest-rated names.

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For a lower-rated or less-known issuer, investors may find few buyers—or buyers willing to take the bond off their hands only at a discount. This is why seasoned bond investors buy with the intention of holding to maturity and treat the ability to exit early as a bonus, not a plan.

The issuer: the borrower behind the bond

Every bond is ultimately a promise made by the party borrowing the money. This is the part investors can skip—and regret.

Behind the rating and the yield is a real entity: a government, public-sector company, bank, NBFC or manufacturer, with its own balance sheet, cash flows and repayment record. A government security carries the sovereign’s backing. A corporate bond carries the fortunes of a company.

Before lending, investors should understand what the issuer does, how it makes money, how much it already owes and whether it has paid bondholders on time in the past.

None of this is meant to make ordinary investors shy away from bonds. India’s corporate bond market has grown to nearly 59 lakh crore, and for investors looking beyond equities and fixed deposits, it is one of the most useful tools available.

But the reform that opened the door—a 10,000 ticket—has done only half the job. The other half is for investors: looking past the headline yield and understanding the five things that determine whether a bond delivers what they expect.

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Democratizing access to bonds was the easy part. Democratizing understanding is the work that matters. When investors know what they are buying—the maturity, coupon, credit quality, liquidity and issuer behind it all—a bond stops being a rate on a screen and becomes what it always was: a considered loan, made on the investor’s terms.

Nishchay Nath, founder and chief executive, BondScanner

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