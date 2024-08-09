Money
How you can save 60% in taxes by selling listed bonds after 12 months
Summary
- Selling a bond which has accrued interest converts interest income to capital gains. Investors need to be cautious of unexpected tax liabilities
Fixed-income investments such as fixed deposit (FD) interest, bond interest, and debt mutual funds are typically taxed at the marginal rate (slab rate).
