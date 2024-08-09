How you can save 60% in taxes by selling listed bonds after 12 months

Most bonds, however, offer periodic coupon payments rather than cumulative interest on maturity. Even in this case, selling the bond saves some tax. For example, in the above example, say the coupon payment is annual and the maturity value is also ₹100. This means you would have got ₹10 each in the first and second year, and paid tax at your slab rate (30%). However, in the third year, your accrued interest is ₹5. This would get taxed as capital gains, assuming you sell the bond with the accrued interest embedded in the sale price–in this case, ₹105.