Bonds vs. equities: What the yield ratio tells you about market value
Compare equity returns with bond yields using this lesser-known ratio that fund managers swear by—especially useful when tweaking your portfolio mix based on market growth and interest rate trends.
Beyond headline indices and P/E multiples, one under-the-radar tool can help investors assess when equities offer more bang for the buck than bonds—and vice versa. It's called the earnings yield to bond yield ratio, and it might just give you a smarter lens into market valuation.