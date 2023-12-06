Booked stellar listing gains on Tata Tech, IREDA IPOs? Know taxation rules here
Investors who have booked profits on listing gains will be liable to pay a short-term capital gains tax of 15%, said Nirav R Karkera (Head - Research, Fisdom)
The listings of five mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) kept investors busy last week So, all those who booked profits last week from the bumper debut of Tate Technology, and India Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) need to know how their income from these gains will be taxed. An income made on the sale and purchase of shares falls under the capital gain head.