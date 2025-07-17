Booked the wrong flight? You can cancel or amend it for free
You can cancel or amend your ticket for free, as long as you do it within 24 hours of booking, and given the flight is at least seven days away.
MUMBAI : Some mistakes are irreversible. However, if you entered the wrong details in your flight ticket or had a change of plans, there’s no reason to worry. You can cancel or amend your ticket for free, as long as you do it within 24 hours of booking, and given the flight is at least seven days away.