BookMyForex launches interbank rate forex card with zero markup1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 06:53 PM IST
- The company said it is India’s first true zero markup travel card
Online foreign exchange marketplace BookMyForex.com on Wednesday announced the launch of interbank rate multi-currency forex card. The company said it is India’s first true zero markup travel card. Earlier, BookMyForex charged a markup of about 0.25 paise per dollar, which has now been waived with the introduction of interbank rate multi-currency forex card, Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO, BookMyForex.com said in an interaction with Mint.