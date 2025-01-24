Boost credit card rewards: 5 insider tips for maximum benefit

Credit cards, when used wisely, can transform everyday spending into tangible savings and rewards. Some of the best credit cards in India offer up to 15% rewards, alongside benefits like travel perks, cashback, and exclusive deals.
However, they can be a double-edged sword—smart usage can unlock incredible value, while misuse may lead to financial setbacks, like paying up to 42% interest on outstanding dues. The key is simple: pair strategic planning with financial discipline to make your credit cards work for you.
From cashback and travel points to exclusive perks, credit cards can help you save money and elevate your lifestyle. Here’s a step-by-step guide to optimising your credit card rewards and maximising benefits without falling into common pitfalls.
The foundation of a rewarding credit card strategy is choosing the right card. Before choosing a credit card, analyse your spending habits. Are you a frequent traveler, a foodie, or an avid online shopper? Different cards cater to specific categories, and selecting the right one can make a significant difference. The best credit card for you is one that aligns with where and how you spend.
However, personal biases often cloud judgment. For instance, someone who doesn’t travel themselves but spends significantly on family travel might underestimate their travel expenses. Take an objective approach by evaluating your actual spending patterns and identifying key categories and merchants.
Once you understand your expenses, choose a card that offers disproportionate rewards for those categories. Some cards provide 10x or higher rewards for specific merchants or categories but may have exclusions or reward caps. Ensure you’re aware of these terms.
Frequent travellers should consider opting for travel cards, grocery shoppers for cashback cards, and general spenders for flat-rate cashback cards. Also, check for categories excluded from rewards (e.g., utilities, rent, or wallet loads) to ensure your card aligns with your spending patterns.
Many premium credit cards offer milestone-based rewards. These rewards can be significant but require careful planning. In many cases, the highest return on a card is achieved by just hitting the milestone—spending less or exceeding the threshold can reduce your overall returns.
Plan your spending calendar to hit milestones without exceeding them unnecessarily. For instance, time large purchases like electronics or travel bookings strategically.
An ideal credit card is the one that rewards you in the area of your choice while giving accelerated rewards in your most frequently used spend categories or merchants.
Select a credit card that aligns with your preferences and spending habits. If you prefer cashback, avoid cards geared toward travel points. Conversely, if travel is your priority, look for cards with accelerated airline or hotel rewards
For instance, millions of Indians use fuel cards despite preferring rewards in other categories. Some even use fuel cards without owning a vehicle because they were unaware of or never offered better options. Choose a card that rewards you where it matters most.
Review your card portfolio annually. If your spending habits change, consider upgrading, downgrading, or switching cards.
Understanding redemption options is crucial to maximising the value of your rewards. Many cards offer varying redemption options with different values for points, often with significant value difference between options.
Avoid defaulting to the most visible redemption options, which are often the least valuable. Evaluate options to maximise value and align them with your needs. The cashback reward value is often on the lower side and travel value on the other extreme.
Redeem points before they expire to avoid losing out on benefits.
While not directly linked to credit cards, loyalty programs play a significant role in enhancing rewards. Transferring credit card points to airline or hotel loyalty programs can provide exceptional value, especially during promotional offers.
For instance, Singapore Airlines frequently offers 30% discounts on redemption tickets. Pairing this with points earned from a travel card can significantly amplify the value. Stay informed about loyalty program promotions to capitalise on these opportunities.
Credit cards are powerful financial tools, but only when used strategically. By aligning your card selection with your spending habits, maximising milestone rewards, and redeeming points wisely, you can turn everyday expenses into significant savings. Remember: discipline is the cornerstone of success. Pay your bills on time, avoid unnecessary debt, and watch your rewards stack up effortlessly.
Ashish lath, founder of Savesage, a credit card expert platform