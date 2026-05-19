Boost your borrowing power: How a healthy credit score improves loan eligibility, unlocks credit card benefits

Your credit score is not just a three-digit number. It is a direct reflection of your financial integrity, repayment discipline and one of the most critical factors that influence your borrowing power. Whether you submit applications for a credit card, personal loan, card loan, home loan or any other form of credit, lending institutions closely check and monitor your credit score to determine the level of risk associated with lending to you. Even more so, your credit score can dictate the interest rates that are offered to you.

Relationship between credit score and credit cards All credit card companies generally follow a risk-based pricing model while taking a call on interest rates. To put it simply, credit card users with a strong credit score and a healthy history of repaying loans are considered financially trustworthy. As a result, such individuals are less likely to default or miss due dates.

They are often offered lower interest rates, higher credit limits, lucrative card offers, benefits and better repayment options. On the other hand, individual borrowers with low credit scores and a history of defaults or missed payments may face higher interest rates, lower limits, very strict repayment terms, and associated complications when applying for new credit lines.

In an era of rapidly increasing digital payments, technological advancements and credit use, consumers are becoming more aware of the significance of maintaining a healthy credit profile. A good credit score not only helps secure better loans but also reduces the overall cost of borrowing over time.

Anand Agrawal, Co-Founder, Credgenics and FixMyScore, said, “A credit score does far more than determine card eligibility — it directly impacts the interest rate and credit terms offered to consumers. Borrowers with strong repayment histories and higher scores are typically seen as lower-risk, enabling banks to extend credit at more competitive rates. On the other hand, lower scores can lead to higher interest charges, reduced limits, or stricter repayment conditions. As credit adoption rises, consumers are becoming more aware that disciplined financial behaviour, such as timely repayments and low credit utilisation, not only improves creditworthiness but can also significantly reduce the long-term cost of borrowing.”

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Understanding basic concepts such as credit utilisation ratio, overall debt levels, applicable interest rates, repayment flexibility, prepayment terms and penalties, among other essential factors, is fundamental to helping an individual maintain a healthy credit score and display responsible credit behaviour. Sincerity and devotion in making on-time repayments, which showcase creditworthiness, are habits that can holistically help make borrowing a pleasurable experience.

Acknowledging these fundamentals, here are some key factors that you can introduce in your day-to-day life to help you maintain a clean credit profile and a healthy credit score.

5 key factors to keep in mind to maintain a healthy credit score

1. Pay EMIs and credit card bills on time Timely payments of pending personal loan, home loan or credit card EMIs are one of the strongest indicators of financial discipline and positively impact your credit profile. Your objective should be to repay borrowed funds diligently and within a reasonable time, and to do so responsibly to avoid delays or defaults.

2. Maintain low credit utilisation You should also ensure that you use less than 30% of your permitted credit limit. This will showcase responsible management of personal finances. For example, if your credit card limit is ₹1,00,000, you should ensure you never exceed ₹30,000. So you can prove a reduced reliance on credit to meet day-to-day expenses. Such behaviour can help you secure better loan terms in the future.

3. Regularly monitor your credit report Your credit report is your financial report card. This provides you with details of your financial behaviour and how you have managed your pending debt obligations. A high credit score, preferably over 750, is a sign of sound financial management, whereas a low credit score, below 650, is a clear indication of the need for improvement. That is why, as a rule, you should carefully examine your credit report to help identify errors, omissions, mistakes or suspected fraud.

4. Avoid multiple loan applications simultaneously When you need a fresh loan, you should ensure that you never showcase ‘urgency’, as this can be reflected by the number of loan or credit card applications you submit. As a rule, avoid submitting multiple loan, credit card, or home loan applications to different lenders. This is because frequent credit requests can result in several ‘hard inquiries’ on your credit report. These hard checks stay on your profile for some time. When a new lender checks your credit report, they can see all recent inquiries; this can make it very difficult to get a loan. Several hard checks are a clear sign of financial stress and negatively influence your credit score.

5. Maintain a balanced credit mix Having a healthy combination of secured and unsecured credit can strengthen your credit profile over time. You should pay heed to this and try to maintain a collection of regularly repaid loans, credit cards and other forms of debt, to showcase sensible financial management.

A healthy credit score is not built overnight; it takes disciplined financial habits and devoted financial management to unlock better credit opportunities, lower interest rates, and greater financial flexibility.