Five factors that greatly affect your credit score1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Understanding the factors that affect your credit score is crucial to maintaining a healthy financial standing.
Credit score is a number that reflects the creditworthiness of individuals and how well they are managing their debt. It is also used by banks and other financial institutions to assess the risk of lending money to borrowers. Understanding the factors that affect your credit score is crucial to maintaining a healthy financial standing. Here are five crucial factors that impact your credit score and what you can do to improve it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×