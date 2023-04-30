Five factors that greatly affect your credit score

Payment history: This is the most important factor in deciding your credit score. The weightage of your payment history can range between 30% and 35% in your total credit score. This factor checks for two things—first, whether credit bills and instalments of loan have been paid on time or not and second, the number of card payments made till now. The credibility of a person keeps increasing as the number of timely payments increases over a period of time. The reward for paying on time might not be visible directly but the punishment for missing even a single payment is simply too harsh. One should never default on payment as this will significantly reduce the credit score (by around 70-200 points) depending on the payment history. If that happens, a recovery of your credit score to the previous level will, on an average, take 4-6 months.