Boost your savings on autopilot: How cash optimisation apps put your surplus money to work

Holding extra cash in a traditional savings account earning a meager 2.5% to 3% causes your money to lose real value against inflation. This yield gap is prompting smart savers to look beyond standard bank accounts for short-term funds. While fixed deposits and sweep-in accounts remain popular traditional choices, a new modern category—cash optimisation and management apps—promises liquid-fund returns on everyday spending money.

Offered primarily by fintech platforms and mutual fund distributors, these apps route surplus cash into fixed deposits or liquid funds to generate better yields. Their primary pull is a seamless digital experience paired with brand discounts and cashbacks when you spend. Here is a breakdown of how these digital platforms function.

Flexible liquidity These applications allow you to park unused money in liquid mutual funds or fixed deposits, delivering higher yields than standard savings accounts while maintaining flexible liquidity. Although you authorise the transfer, you do not select the specific banks or funds: the algorithm automatically allocates your capital to partner asset management companies (AMCs) or banking institutions.

For instance, Multipl directs your shopping budget into low-risk liquid mutual funds offering instant withdrawal options while unlocking brand discounts. Nippon India’s Simply Save channels idle funds directly into its own liquid fund, whereas Bachatt uses daily micro-investments via UPI to route money into liquid schemes. Conversely, Jupiter relies on fixed deposits, enabling users to move existing savings into dedicated 'Pots' or commit to locked-in FDs with no early withdrawal option.

At their core, these applications supply a goal-oriented user interface paired with behavioural automation. Manually investing surplus cash into a liquid fund with quick withdrawal options is an easy do-it-yourself strategy. Most major fund managers—including SBI, HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Kotak, and Nippon India—already provide instant redemption features on their liquid offerings.

Whenever you shop with a partner merchant through these apps, you instantly redeem funds from your liquid portfolio back into your bank account and buy a merchant voucher at a 2% to 7% savings.

However, actual returns on these liquid funds are rarely stated upfront, leaving users to calculate their exact yields manually, even though the platform clearly highlights total savings from merchant discounts.

Nippon India’s Simply Save focuses entirely on convenience, parking capital directly into its own liquid scheme. It enables instant withdrawals to your linked bank account or directly through a dedicated debit card issued by HDFC Bank.

Liquid funds invest in high-grade money market instruments with maturities under 91 days, currently generating annualised returns of around 6% to 6.5%. Because these short-duration assets mature and reinvest constantly, they insulate the fund from interest rate volatility. Though relatively safe, these market-linked returns still fluctuate as broader interest rates change.

Liquid funds impose a sliding exit fee on withdrawals within the first six days, starting at 0.0070% on day one and scaling down to 0.0045% by day six, with no exit fee from day seven onward. By contrast, overnight funds carry zero exit fees from day one, making them superior for holding cash for under a week.

Direct plan or regular plan Financial advisors recommend verifying whether an app invests your money through direct plans or regular plans.

Direct plans carry lower expense ratios—typically between 0.15% and 0.25%—whereas regular plans range from 0.20% to 0.50% to cover distributor commissions. Multipl acts as a mutual fund distributor, meaning user assets go into regular plans carrying higher fee structures.

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Taxation is another key factor: returns from debt funds are taxed at your income tax slab rate regardless of holding period. Conversely, savings account interest enjoys a tax deduction up to ₹10,000 annually under Section 80TTA (for non-senior citizens using the old tax regime), though it is fully taxable under the new tax regime.