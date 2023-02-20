Bored of working from home? How about working from Spain or Portugal?

Since your income will majorly be denominated in rupee, the cost of living in Spain and Portugal will be significantly high. Additionally, there will be a few added expenses for expats in every country. For example, a local national would be able to get a house at a certain rate. But expats will not be able to get the house at the same rate. So, expats would typically end up paying higher. You must budget in the additional amounts that you would incur on staying there as an expat.