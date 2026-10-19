Borrowed money against FD? Failed to repay loan? How can lender recover dues, and what happens to your fixed deposit?

A loan against a fixed deposit (FD) can help depositors meet urgent or unforeseen expenses, such as surgeries or accidents, without breaking the deposit prematurely. The bank or financial institution lends a sum against the FD as collateral.

The loan is disbursed under the lender’s terms and conditions, and the loan agreement spells out the collateral and the consequences of missed payments or default. The deposit may continue to earn interest, subject to its terms, but the borrower must still repay the loan along with applicable interest and charges.

If the depositor delays or fails to repay, the pledged deposit is at risk. The lender can use the FD proceeds to recover its dues, subject to the loan agreement.

How can the lender recover its dues? If a borrower misses repayment due dates, the lender may first send reminders by text message, email, or notice to seek the overdue amount. If the default continues, further action may be taken, including liquidation of the pledged FD.

The proceeds are applied against the outstanding loan, including any fines, penalties and interest. The exact recovery process depends on the lender’s terms and the agreement the borrower signed, so read the loan documents carefully and understand the consequences of default before borrowing.

What happens to your fixed deposit? After the FD is liquidated, what the depositor receives depends on what remains after the lender recovers its dues. For example, if a borrower has an FD worth ₹1 lakh and an outstanding loan of ₹80,000, the remaining amount (roughly ₹20,000) can be returned to the depositor after deducting fines, interest and other charges.

If the dues exceed the amount realised from the FD, the borrower remains liable for the shortfall under the agreement. Pledging an FD as security does not automatically cap the borrower’s liability at the deposit’s value.

Key takeaway A loan against an FD provides liquidity without an immediate withdrawal, but a default can reduce or wipe out the savings pledged as collateral.

Borrowers should track repayments closely and contact their lender promptly if they expect difficulty paying an upcoming instalment. A certified financial advisor can also help you weigh your options through financial guidance before the situation escalates.