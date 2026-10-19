Borrowed money against FD? Failed to repay loan? How can lender recover dues, and what happens to your fixed deposit?

Defaulting on a loan against your FD can cost you the deposit itself. Know how lenders recover dues and when you may still owe a shortfall.

Shivam Shukla
Published19 Oct 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Defaulting on a loan against a fixed deposit allows the lender to liquidate your deposit to recover unpaid principal, interest, and penalties. Any leftover amount is returned to you, but you remain liable if a shortfall occurs. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Defaulting on a loan against a fixed deposit allows the lender to liquidate your deposit to recover unpaid principal, interest, and penalties. Any leftover amount is returned to you, but you remain liable if a shortfall occurs. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

A loan against a fixed deposit (FD) can help depositors meet urgent or unforeseen expenses, such as surgeries or accidents, without breaking the deposit prematurely. The bank or financial institution lends a sum against the FD as collateral.

The loan is disbursed under the lender’s terms and conditions, and the loan agreement spells out the collateral and the consequences of missed payments or default. The deposit may continue to earn interest, subject to its terms, but the borrower must still repay the loan along with applicable interest and charges.

If the depositor delays or fails to repay, the pledged deposit is at risk. The lender can use the FD proceeds to recover its dues, subject to the loan agreement.

How can the lender recover its dues?

If a borrower misses repayment due dates, the lender may first send reminders by text message, email, or notice to seek the overdue amount. If the default continues, further action may be taken, including liquidation of the pledged FD.

Also Read | FD matured but you forgot to withdraw money? What happens to your amount?

The proceeds are applied against the outstanding loan, including any fines, penalties and interest. The exact recovery process depends on the lender’s terms and the agreement the borrower signed, so read the loan documents carefully and understand the consequences of default before borrowing.

What happens to your fixed deposit?

After the FD is liquidated, what the depositor receives depends on what remains after the lender recovers its dues. For example, if a borrower has an FD worth 1 lakh and an outstanding loan of 80,000, the remaining amount (roughly 20,000) can be returned to the depositor after deducting fines, interest and other charges.

If the dues exceed the amount realised from the FD, the borrower remains liable for the shortfall under the agreement. Pledging an FD as security does not automatically cap the borrower’s liability at the deposit’s value.

Also Read | FD matured but you forgot to withdraw money? What happens to your amount?

Key takeaway

A loan against an FD provides liquidity without an immediate withdrawal, but a default can reduce or wipe out the savings pledged as collateral.

Borrowers should track repayments closely and contact their lender promptly if they expect difficulty paying an upcoming instalment. A certified financial advisor can also help you weigh your options through financial guidance before the situation escalates.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Loan recovery procedures may vary by lender and loan agreement. Borrowers should review their loan terms and consult a qualified financial adviser for guidance.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Loan DefaultFixed DepositPersonal Finance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBorrowed money against FD? Failed to repay loan? How can lender recover dues, and what happens to your fixed deposit?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.