Borrowers face hurdles from EMI moratorium

When Noida-based Sriram Natarajan, 33, who works in the hospitality sector, faced a salary cut of 40% in March, he applied for a moratorium from March to May on his personal loan. He got a refund for March. He once again applied for the moratorium when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended it till August. But Natarajan’s bank allowed him to apply for the extension only two days before his equated monthly instalment (EMI) due date of 5 June. His EMI was deducted by the bank for the month of June and he got the refund a month later, that too after several emails and multiple follow-ups.