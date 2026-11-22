Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime investing partner and former vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, believed that investors should focus as much on avoiding major mistakes as they do on finding winning investments. One of the biggest risks he repeatedly cautioned against was borrowing money to buy stocks. While taking a loan to invest can magnify gains when markets rise, it can also accelerate losses during a downturn, leaving investors with a depleted portfolio and debt to repay.

Munger's warning against excessive leverage is particularly relevant for investors approaching retirement, when a sharp market correction can magnify losses, force premature selling and jeopardise years of accumulated wealth. Unlike younger investors, those nearing retirement may have limited time to rebuild their savings or recover from a substantial portfolio loss.

The lesson also applies to Indian investors using margin trading facilities (MTF), leveraged trading positions or personal loans to increase their stock market exposure. The risk is not limited to retirees. Anyone investing borrowed money without the financial capacity to absorb losses could find themselves under pressure when markets turn volatile.

How borrowing magnifies stock market losses Consider two investors who each have ₹5 lakh to invest. The first invests the entire amount in equities without borrowing. The second borrows another ₹2.5 lakh, taking their total market exposure to ₹7.5 lakh.

If the market declines 30%, the first investor's portfolio falls to ₹3.5 lakh. This represents a loss of ₹1.5 lakh, or 30% of the original investment.

For the second investor, the portfolio declines to ₹5.25 lakh. However, the ₹2.5 lakh loan remains outstanding. After deducting the borrowed amount, the investor is left with equity worth ₹2.75 lakh. This translates into a 45% loss on the original ₹5 lakh capital, excluding interest and other borrowing costs.

Particulars Without borrowing With borrowing Own investment ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 5 lakh Borrowed amount Nil ₹ 2.5 lakh Total market exposure ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 7.5 lakh Value after 30% fall ₹ 3.5 lakh ₹ 5.25 lakh Outstanding loan Nil ₹ 2.5 lakh Remaining equity ₹ 3.5 lakh ₹ 2.75 lakh Loss on own capital 30% 45%

The difference becomes more significant when interest costs are included. Even if the market eventually recovers, the investor must continue servicing the loan in the meantime.

Why a market correction can force investors to sell Borrowing to invest creates another problem beyond magnified losses. Investors using margin facilities must maintain prescribed collateral and margin levels. When the value of their securities falls, they may be required to deposit additional funds to meet a margin shortfall.

Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) margin trading facility framework, brokers must maintain applicable margin requirements and can liquidate securities under stipulated conditions if investors fail to meet margin calls.

This can become particularly difficult during a sharp correction, when investors may already be facing losses across their portfolios. Those unable to arrange additional funds risk having their holdings sold at depressed prices.

The timing of such a sale matters. An investor who sells shares to meet a margin call cannot benefit from their subsequent recovery unless they reinvest. In effect, borrowing can take away the flexibility to remain invested through a market cycle.

Interest payments add to the pressure. The longer an investor holds a leveraged position, the higher the borrowing cost, which eats into potential returns even when the underlying shares perform well.

Why retirees need to be more cautious The risks can be particularly damaging for investors approaching retirement. They typically have less time to recover from large portfolio losses and may need to withdraw money regularly to meet living expenses.

A market correction combined with loan repayments can force them to sell investments when valuations are unfavourable. Such withdrawals can also reduce the capital available to participate in a subsequent recovery.

Investors should therefore assess whether they can meet their borrowing obligations without selling equity holdings or dipping into emergency savings. They should also calculate how their portfolio would withstand a 20-30% market correction and whether they could meet additional margin requirements if needed.

What investors should learn from Munger's warning Munger's broader investing philosophy centred on avoiding risks that could permanently damage wealth. Borrowing to invest introduces obligations that remain even when the value of the underlying investment falls.

Investors should distinguish between investing with surplus capital and using borrowed money to chase higher returns. Before taking leverage, they must consider the interest rate, repayment schedule, potential margin calls and their ability to withstand a prolonged market downturn.

For those nearing retirement, protecting accumulated savings should take priority over increasing market exposure through debt. Maintaining an adequate emergency fund and keeping near-term expenses in relatively stable investments can reduce the need to sell equities during a correction.