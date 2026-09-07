Bought a flat but didn’t get promised amenities? Here's what homebuyers can do to seek justice

There have been several instances where homebuyers discover after purchasing a residential property that the promised amenities are either missing or not as advertised, causing disputes with the builder.
If something like this happens, you are not without options. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) has been put in place to help individuals seek legal and financial help in such cases.
Knowing how to report false advertising under RERA allows buyers to take action against unfair conduct, seek a refund, cancel their property booking, as well as pursue compensation depending on the facts of the case.
Awareness of the complaint process helps buyers protect their investment and hold developers accountable, especially as false promises and misleading advertisements are increasingly becoming a major issue in Indian real estate.
If an individual bought a residential house or flat in India, but they believe that the amenities do not match what was advertised previously, then such a homebuyer can take the following steps to protect their legal rights:
In one such case reported in July this year, a Bengaluru homebuyer filed a complaint with Karnataka RERA as he alleged that he has been waiting for more than six years for basic amenities that were promised by the builder, including Cauvery water, BESCOM electricity meters and DG generator power supply. He ultimately won the case and received relief from the authorities.
False advertising refers to any information that is intended to mislead people into purchasing a property. This can involve incorrect claims about project approvals, possession timelines, amenities, location advantages, or pricing.
Misleading property advertisements may promise features that are never delivered upon possession of the said property. Under RERA, even verbal assurances by sales teams can be questioned if they contradict registered project details. False promises by builders are treated as a serious offence under the law.
Most states allow individuals to file a RERA complaint online through its official website. Aggrieved buyers must register on the online portal, fill in project and developer details, explain the malpractice in clear language, along with uploading supporting documents to strengthen your point.
The steps to file RERA complaint against misleading ads are designed to be simple and accessible for homebuyers.
A small complaint filing fee is charged, which varies from state to state. Once filed, RERA issues notices to the developer and schedules hearings. This RERA route is usually faster compared to traditional court cases.
If the builder is found guilty, RERA has the power to impose heavy penalties, which may include fines, compensation to buyers, or directions to correct advertisements. In serious cases, the project registration can also be suspended.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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