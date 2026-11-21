All individuals who invested in gold during Diwali may now be staring at a lower market valuation, less than 15 days after the festival was celebrated across the country. With Diwali falling on 8 November this year, domestic gold prices have corrected sharply, resulting in a meaningful indicative price correction in the value of jewellery, coins, and bars bought during the festive period.

As per data compiled by the bullion website, 24-carat gold was priced at about ₹12,508 per gram on 21 November, whereas 22-carat gold stood at ₹11,465 per gram. The rate of 18-carat gold, on the other hand, was ₹9,381 per gram.

How much have gold prices fallen since Diwali? Now, let us take a look at how gold prices have performed over the last few weeks. On November 8, 2026, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,31,600 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold traded at ₹1,43,570 per 10 grams. As of today, i.e., November 21, both have declined by approximately 12.9%.

View full Image View full Image Note: Rates are indicative prices per 10 grams. There may be slight variations depending on the source.

What is your Diwali gold worth today? This correction becomes even more pronounced when calculated against actual purchase quantities.

For example, an individual who purchased 10 grams of 22-carat gold on Diwali for ₹1,31,600 would now find its indicative market value at around ₹1,14,650, representing a difference of ₹16,950. Similarly, a 10-gram purchase of 24-carat gold would show an indicative price difference of ₹18,490.

View full Image View full Image Note: The prices are indicative and may vary across platforms and with market fluctuations.

Do keep in mind that these calculations do not take into account the GST expenses and making charges. Jewellery resale values are also bound to include purity checks and other associated deductions; hence, prices may differ for every individual case.

What is the significance of this price correction for investors? This correction in gold prices since Diwali does not necessarily mean buyers have incurred any immediate financial losses. The reason is that gold prices are influenced by several fundamental factors, including international rates, currency movements, geopolitical developments, interest rate projections and expectations, and investor sentiment.

Moreover, for those who invested in gold jewellery for personal use, short-term market price movements in the yellow metal should not matter much. Still, investors should carefully consider their holding periods, investment objectives, and long-term financial goals, as well as their overall portfolio allocation, before deciding whether to purchase gold or silver.

What matters to investors is having a conceptual understanding of the reasons behind such significant moves in the price of the yellow metal and how it may perform over the coming months and years.

In conclusion, a fortnight’s price movement or correction should not drive hasty investment decisions to sell your gold investments. In case of doubts, it is prudent to seek guidance from a certified financial advisor and plan accordingly.

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Gold must be assessed and analysed in the context of an individual’s current portfolio allocation, total holding period, and long-term economic goals, rather than in the context of its latest market-quoted prices alone.